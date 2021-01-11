Piyush Goyal reviews progress of Bengaluru Suburban Railway project

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday directed Ministry of Railway officials to ensure that Bengaluru Sub Urban Railway project is executed based on Make In India policy and boost Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission.

Goyal, who reviewed the progress of the project with Railway Board and Karnataka Government officials, also asked them to plan the project in such a way that it should meet the future needs of Bengaluru city, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Ministry of Railways’ proposal for construction of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project Project (BSRP) in October last year.

The project envisages the construction of four Suburban Rail Corridors with a total route length of 148.17 km.

The project will be implemented by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE), a joint venture set up by the Ministry of Railways with the government of Karnataka as a special purpose vehicle.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026 and envisages construction of four suburban rail corridors with a total route length of 148.17 kms in Bengaluru, the statement noted.

With suburban rail providing seamless connectivity to all towns surrounding Bengaluru, it is expected that once it complete, it would help to decongest Garden City, which is facing severe traffic snarl.

(With PTI inputs)