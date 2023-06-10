Power supply disruption today

There will be no power supply from 10 am to 3 pm in the Kengeri division limits on Saturday, to carry out quarterly maintenance works at the 66/11kV Kumbalagodu station.

The areas that will be affected are: Mysuru Road, Kambipura Challaghatta Ramohalli, Anchepalya Thagachuguppe, Hosapalya Gerupalya, KIADB 1 & 2 Phase, Kumbalagodu, Kumbalagodu Industrial Area, Baba Sabra Palya, Vishnavi Nagara check post, Doddabele, Sri Rama Badavane, Bheemanakuppe, Gonipura, Lingapura, Gangasandra, B M Kaval, Karobele Provident Apartment, VBHP Apartment, Good Earth Apartment, Kanminike, Pepsi Road, Vinayak Nagar, Swati Nagar, Brundavan Nagar, and Manya Estate.