Publicise aid to victims of pothole accidents: HC

The high court on Monday directed the BBMP to publicise about compensation given to victims of accidents caused by potholes in the city.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest petition filed by Vijayan Menon, a resident of Koramangala, and four others alleging that citizens were losing lives due to potholes.

The civic body should make arrangement to install display boards announcing the same in 10 days, and to submit a report in the matter before November 11, the court directed.

The bench came down heavily on the civic body commissioner after the advocate for the BBMP submitted that giving compensation would pose a huge problem for the authority.

Expressing its displeasure, the bench said the commissioner’s statement would be considered as the contempt of the court, and that it was the duty of the authority to take action if anybody complains about roads.