Purpose defeated? Waste management firm is not in charge of processing plants

Although the state government formed the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to expertly handle the city’s 4,500 tonnes of waste two years ago, the entity is yet to assume control of the eight waste processing facilities.

The plants, which cause air and water pollution, also draw citizens’ ire for failing to meet operational standards. There was a hope that these plants would be operated efficiently by the newly formed BSWML.

These plants, which currently process close to 1,000 tonnes of waste generated in the city, continues to be handled by the BBMP. With less focus on processing, much of the waste continues to be dumped in the landfills against the solid waste management (SWM) rules.

Currently, the BSWML handles the less complex landfills, while the processing plants, which face constant attacks from local residents, are managed by joint commissioners in different zones, who already have multiple responsibilities.

BSWML CEO Harish Kumar told DH that zonal joint commissioners continue to be responsible for managing the waste processing plants as per a high court order.

“We have created an escrow bank account to run these plants. The joint commissioners will oversee operations,” he said.

Experts noted that the necessity of BSWML could be called into question if it does not take control of the processing plants, which is a major part of solid waste management.

Rs 100-cr grant

Meanwhile, the BSWML has been put in charge to develop approach roads and drains around the eight waste processing plants and the landfill in Mahadevapura, Yeshwantpur and Byatarayanapura, for which the state government had recently granted Rs 100 crore.

Though the Seegehalli plant is not yet operational, the government has allocated Rs 8.36 crore to asphalt roads around the plant. Authorities have also allocated Rs 8.36 crore each for similar works around Lingadheeranahalli and Subbarayappapalya, which receive less than 10 compactors a day.

BBMP sources have pointed to a conflict of interest in the current management of BSWML.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department is the Chairman of BSWML, while the BBMP Chief Commissioner is the Managing Director of the new entity. This setup presents no scope for checks and balances as the resolutions passed by the board are approved by the same set of officers.