Safety inspection of KR Puram-Whitefield metro line concludes

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), A K Rai, and his seven-member team concluded the three-day statutory inspection of the 13.71-km K R Puram metro line on Friday, according to BMRCL.

The inspection entailed checking the stations for passenger safety and facilities, like escalators, elevators, firefighting, passenger information and passenger display systems.

The team also checked operational safety, traction, power supply and signalling systems, viaducts and walkways, tracks and curves and ran stipulated train tests such as running trains at high speeds.

This apart, the CMRS examined the bearings and station lighting between 10 pm and midnight. The inspection concluded with a visit to the operation control centre at Baiyappanahalli from where the operation is to be controlled/managed for the KR Puram-Whitefield section.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), was present during the inspection on the first day.

N M Dhoke, Director (RSE, O&M) and DRK Reddy, Director (P&P), accompanied the CMRS team on all the days and demonstrated the system.

The CMRS is expected to submit a report in the next few days. If he makes any recommendations, the BMRCL will require another 10 days for compliance. The line is likely to be open after March 15, just days before the model code of conduct kicks in.

The 1.54-km section between K R Puram and Baiyappanahalli will open in June.

Facilities at 12 stations

The line has 12 elevated stations at Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Satya Sai Hospital, Nallurahalli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi Junction, Garudacharpalya, Mahadevapura and KR Puram. Every station has eight escalators, four elevators, staircases and service roads on both sides that will serve as BMTC bus stops.

AFC gates at all stations are compliant with the National Common Mobility Card and QR codes. Commuters can use all the stations as footbridges for crossing the road while foot overbridges will connect KR Puram and Whitefield metro stations with the respective railway stations.

KR Puram and Whitefield stations will have adequate parking for all types of vehicles.

At the Pattandur Agarahara metro station, International Technology Park Limited is building a walkway to provide direct connectivity to IT professionals working in ITPL.