Shivaram Karanth Layout: SC-appointed committee opposes site allotment to farmers

The Justice AV Chandrashekar-led committee, supervising the formation of the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, has strongly opposed the BDA’s hurried move to allot sites to farmers losing their land.

The rare development comes after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) scheduled the allotment of sites on March 23 without the approval of the three-member committee.

In the proceedings passed on Monday, the Supreme Court-appointed committee warned that allotting site to farmers prematurely will have adverse consequences on the allotees. It cited the examples of the Arkavathy and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layouts to suggest the troubles allottees have to face if a layout is not substantially developed.

“As on date, not even 10 per cent of the work (formation of road, drain, water supply, etc) is complete. This is also borne out by the fact that not even one of the nine contractors has submitted the first bill for payment,” the copy of the proceedings states.

“The duration of work is 18 months (Phase I) and will end in July 2025. Tenders for Phase II are yet to be invited,” it reads.

The committee has warned the BDA not to allot sites merely on the basis of a draft layout plan.

“Such allotments would amount to a paper allotment. That is: a) without sites being physically formed, b) without sites being physically numbered on the spot, c) without a check bandhi and d) on the basis of a draft plan which obviously is subject to change, however minor,” the proceedings state.

“Any attempt to allot sites would be highly premature,” it stated.

The seven-page proceedings, shared with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) Rakesh Singh, has ordered the BDA to cancel the allotment date and file a compliance report.

During an interaction last month, the BDA declared its plans to start site allotments only by 2023-end. But with the Assembly polls nearing, senior BDA officials appear to be under pressure to allot sites even before forming the layout.