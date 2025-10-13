<p>Bengaluru: Metro trains on the Yellow Line were delayed for several hours on Sunday due to a technical glitch. </p>.<p>The delay lasted from 10.15 am and 1.58 pm. </p>.<p>Although Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) claimed that trains operated every 25 minutes during this time, passengers had a different story. </p>.<p>Ranjith Shetty, a commuter, said frequency at the Hongasandra metro station was 33 minutes, "totally contradicting" the BMRCL's claims. </p>.<p>The BMRCL operates four trains on the 19.15-km RV Road-Bommasandra line at a 19-minute interval during peak hours. It plans to induct a fifth train, currently undergoing trial runs, in about a week's time. Frequency will then improve to 15 minutes. </p>