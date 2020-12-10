Siemens providing driverless train solutions for Bengaluru Metro

Technology major Siemens on Thursday said it is providing driverless train solutions for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to improve upon efficiency and safety of passengers.

The driverless automated train technology systems will be for phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro, a company statement said.

BMRCL will be provided with solutions including communications-based train control (CBTC) comprising electronic interlocking, automatic train protection system, operation control for automatic train monitoring by train supervision system and telecommunication system.

This is Siemens' first CBTC project with the highest Grade of Automation – GOA4, where the train is automatically controlled without any manual intervention on board.

"Bengaluru Metro is the ninth metro service where Siemens India is involved. The advanced signalling and telecommunication systems will be the basis for a safe and efficient mass transit system which will enhance passenger experience and fulfill the needs of BMRCL.

"Bengaluru Metro will play a pivotal role in enhancing quality of life and economic growth of the city and we will continue to partner such projects with our global expertise and local know-how to help improve connectivity and public infrastructure,” said Tilak Raj Seth, Head, Mobility, Siemens.

The phase 2 of the Bengaluru Metro is an 18.8 km (16 elevated stations and 1 depot at Hebbagodi) line connecting Bengaluru between R V Road and Bommasandra.