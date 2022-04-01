Sir M Visvesvaraya rail Terminal likely to open before April 11

Regular train operations from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Byappanahalli are likely to commence from April 11, with the railways' internal communication suggesting that the Rs 315 crore facility may be inaugurated within a few days.

In a letter dated March 31, senior officials, including CRSE of South Western Railways (SWR) R V N Sarma, CPTM P Rajalingam Basu and Chief Commercial Manager Anup Dayanand Sadhu have approved a tentative list of six pairs of trains that will be shifted to the Sir MV Terminal.

Though the letter doesn't mention an inauguration date, the reference to the inaugural special train shows that it might not be too far.

"An inaugural special train (from the terminal) to Vishakhapatnam consisting of 18 LHB Coaches is tentatively planned with open timings. As agreed by the CPTM/E.Co.R, new coaches will be provided by E.Co.Railway for the inaugural run. Further regular weekly service is likely to commence from April 11, 2022," the letter states.

To a question seeking more information, SWR officials sought time.

For the past year, the delay in the utilisation of the terminal has drawn the ire of railway users and activists.

