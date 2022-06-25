Toll for Electronic City flyover, Attibele highway to be hiked from July 1

Starting July 1, pay more for using the 9.98-km-long elevated expressway from the Silk Board Junction to Electronic City on Hosur Road. You will also have to fork out more for travelling on the 14.38-km road to Attibele, near the Tamil Nadu border.

Depending on the vehicle type, the hike ranges from 10% to 20%. This is the first across-the-board hike in the toll in two years, according to Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Ltd (BETPL), an official said.

Last year, there was no hike in the toll for two-wheelers (for both single and multiple journeys).

Under the concessionaire agreement, BETPL can revise the user fee every year on the basis of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The latest hike has been based on the WPI as of March 31, 2022, and will remain in force until June 30, 2023. BETPL has issued a public notice in this regard.

BETPL is a special purpose vehicle set up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to develop the 24.365-km-long section of NH-44 from the Central Silk Board to Attibele.

A resident of Electronic City who uses the expressway regularly expressed surprise at the hike, saying, "There has been no improvement in the road. On the contrary, the travel has worsened." The resident explained how speed checks are conducted by the traffic police in the middle of the flyover