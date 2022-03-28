Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru’s very own annual art festival, returned to full glory after two years, overjoying artists and art lovers alike.

Kumara Krupa Road, which houses the famous art gallery Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, turned into a carnival street as thousands milled about during the 19th edition of Chitra Santhe on Sunday. Many were art lovers while some had just dropped in to soak in the festive atmosphere. Business boomed as the 1,000-odd artists sold artworks worth a good Rs 2.5 crore, according to Parishath officials.

Last year, the 18th edition of the art fair was held online due to the pandemic. Although a dedicated website was set up to help artists display their works, the sales were tepid. Artists were hit hard because several other exhibitions and fairs were also cancelled.

But the latest edition made up for all the lost opportunities.

Art enthusiasts began walking in as early as 9 am. Despite the harsh sun, there was a steady stream of visitors throughout the day.

Among artists were both professionals and amateurs. Many seasoned artists sold paintings worth lakhs of rupees while the works of art students went for as low as Rs 100-200.

Among the visitors was Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Delight was writ large on his face as he sat on a buggy and savoured an ice candy bought from a vendor. Many artists stressed the importance of holding art festivals physically. “All paintings look the same online,” an artist lamented. “You must touch and feel an artwork to truly appreciate its worth.”

The importance of Chitra Santhe grows manifold because it provides artists with an opportunity to showcase their works at a fraction of the fee charged by private art galleries. “We depend on Chitra Santhe for the sales. It’s like a birthday for us. No other big gallery in the city allows us to showcase our work like this,” said Srinidhi, an artist from Bengaluru.

Another artist, Syed Noor Mohammad, said the pandemic had made it difficult for them to afford even the basic necessities. “Some artworks are created after months of painstaking efforts. And if there are no sales, you really struggle,” he added.

At Sunday’s event, wildlife was a recurring theme in many paintings and sculptures. Many also featured the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Metal art, denim art and feather art also piqued many visitors’ interest.

