Bengaluru: Man dies after father sets him on fire over financial dispute

A 25-year-old man - who was set ablaze by his 51-year-old father over a financial row on April 1 - succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. The incident took place in Valmiki Nagar of Chamarajpet in West Bengaluru around 2.30 pm.

The father-son duo was identified as Surendra Kumar, alias Babu, and Arpith, respectively.

Babu, a businessman, and Arpith had a disagreement in a godown, following which Arpith walked out. However, Babu is alleged to have followed him, poured thinner on him and set him ablaze with a match strick.

Even as Arpith started shouting that he had been set afire by his father and locals rushed to douse him, he was admitted to Victoria Hospital with 60 per cent burn injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Babu was in the construction and fabrication business, and Arpith used to assist his father. Over the past few months, the father and son had disputes over some finances, as Arpith had allegedly not given a proper account of funds.

Hence, Babu poured thinner on Arpith in the godown and set fire when Arpith walked out of the building.

According to a complaint filed by Ambarish, a lorry driver, a neighbour of Babu, he witnessed Babu setting Arpith afire on April 1, when he was chatting with his friend in front of Babu's building. Ambarish told police that he filed the complaint after learning about Arpith's death.

Based on Ambarish's complaint, Chamarajpet police arrested Babu and are questioning him.

