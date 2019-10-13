Malayalis teaching in Kannada schools, Minister objects

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has objected to the appointment of teachers with no knowledge of Kannada in Kannada-medium schools in Kasaragod.

In a letter to Kerala Education Minister, C Raveendranath Kumar requested him to instruct officials to immediately take back services of such teachers from Kannada schools.

He has also mentioned that the recruitment of “Malayali” teachers to Kannada schools has made it difficult for children of Kannadigas to understand the language. In the letter, he said, “The repeated appointment of Malayali teachers to Kannada schools of Kasaragod is creating a sense of being let down in the minds of Kannadigas there. Kannada-speaking children are finding it hard to understand the Malayali language and they have a larger reason for despair. No amount of their pain has been successful in making the government change its stand. Dear sir, I don’t have to remind you. The government’s role in respecting the sentiments and cultural affinity goes long way instilling confidence in the minds of its people. “

Suresh Kumar called this as for instance of violation of Human Rights, which has disturbed the brotherly sentiments of all Kannadigas. “In this regard, I would sincerely request you to instruct the concerned officials to take back the services of such teachers recruited to Kannada schools of Kasaragod and pave way for the bonhomie which has always existed between us,” he said in the letter.