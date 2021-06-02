MLA shifts Covid-19 vaccine centre to 'give jabs only to BJP workers' in Bengaluru

The vaccination site at the Bhuvaneshwari Nagar PHC was shifted to a new location, reportedly at the behest of the BJP’s CV Raman Nagar MLA S Raghu, drawing sharp criticism from all quarters.

Leaders from the Congress party accused the MLA of hijacking the vaccination organised for the public, only to ensure BJP workers in his constituency got the jabs. Local citizens said about 300 tokens were distributed to the walk-in registrants at the PHC on Tuesday morning.

However, the vaccination venue was suddenly shifted to Om Shakti Kalyana Mantapa reportedly owned by the MLA where he put up his banners claiming it to be a free vaccination drive organised by him.

People with tokens who went to the Kalyana Mantapa were disappointed to note that officials had exhausted the doses for the day. Angry residents alleged that only BJP workers were vaccinated at the venue.

Doctors and paramedical staff refused to answer questions posed by residents and pointed fingers at the higher authorities.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, said the vaccination programme had been organised as per the state government’s directions.

Asked about the workers of a particular political party getting vaccinated at the centre, Gupta said: “No person other than the priority group will be provided special treatment. Rules applicable to the general public will also apply to others, except the priority group notified by the state government.”

In response, Raghu called the accusations baseless. “The PHC was unable to handle the crowd, and as per the government’s directive that vaccination centres can be shifted to larger areas, I provided the venue keeping in mind the health and safety of the people in my constituency. Also, no one was given (special) priority at the site and all were given vaccines,” he told DH.

He also said a large crowd gathered at the PHC since it catered to two wards.