MLAs engage in wordy duel over riots in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI,
  Aug 13 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 22:58 ist
Vehicles burnt by the violent mob on Tuesday incident at Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 12 August 2020. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

A war of words between Chamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Krishnaraja BJP MLA S A Ramadass broke out over the riots in Bengaluru which left three dead in police firing.

Condemning the violence, Khan, in a tweet, insisted on peaceful and legal means of lodging protests against the alleged inflammatory social media post by P Naveen, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Khan said he has visited the houses of those killed in the firing and became emotional to see the bereaved families.

"Who will take care of the mother and sister after losing the son?," he asked. He said he has spoken to religious leaders and senior police officers to make sure the culprits are brought to justice.

Replying to the tweet, Ramadass sought to know why Khan's emotions did not go for those who lost their valuables in the communal violence.

"During the riots, houses of common people were set on fire and the vehicles bought with the money hard earned torched. More than 60 policemen got injured. But these incidents don't generate sympathy in you," Ramadass asked Khan.

 

