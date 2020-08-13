MLAs engage in wordy duel over riots in Bengaluru

A war of words between Chamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and Krishnaraja BJP MLA S A Ramadass broke out over the riots in Bengaluru which left three dead in police firing.

Condemning the violence, Khan, in a tweet, insisted on peaceful and legal means of lodging protests against the alleged inflammatory social media post by P Naveen, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Khan said he has visited the houses of those killed in the firing and became emotional to see the bereaved families.

"Who will take care of the mother and sister after losing the son?," he asked. He said he has spoken to religious leaders and senior police officers to make sure the culprits are brought to justice.

ಗೋಲಿಬಾರ್‌ನಿಂದ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟ ಯುವಕರ ಮನೆಗೆ ನಿನ್ನೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೆ, ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಕಂಡು ಕಣ್ಣೀರು ಬಂತು. ಇದ್ದ ಒಬ್ಬ ಮಗನನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡ ತಾಯಿ, ತಂಗಿಗೆ ಯಾರು ದಿಕ್ಕು? ಯಾರೋ ಕಿಡಿಗೇಡಿಗಳು ಕಲ್ಲು ತೂರಿ, ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹಚ್ಚಿದರು, ಬಲಿಯಾದವರು ಇನ್ಯಾರೋ. 2/3 #KGHalli — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) August 13, 2020

Replying to the tweet, Ramadass sought to know why Khan's emotions did not go for those who lost their valuables in the communal violence.

"During the riots, houses of common people were set on fire and the vehicles bought with the money hard earned torched. More than 60 policemen got injured. But these incidents don't generate sympathy in you," Ramadass asked Khan.