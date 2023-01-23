Nothing works in Bengaluru without bribes: Congress

Congress on Monday staged a ‘silent protest’ at 280 locations of Bengaluru against corruption under the BJP regime.

The protest was held under the ‘Stop Corruption, SaveBengaluru’ banner. It involved 280 road curbs and picketing at 51 metro stations and 26 flyovers.

“The BJP government has destroyed Bengaluru’s respect, glory and position,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. “All sections of society are cursing this government because they’re unable to pay bribes. And, without bribes, nothing can be done in the city,” the former chief minister said, adding that Congress’ protest was to create awareness among citizens.

Siddaramaiah cited the example of how police personnel fleece citizens. “Inspectors and ACPs pay Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore to get postings in prime police stations. Naturally, they recover the money from street vendors, restaurants and liquor shops. There’s bribery everywhere,” he said.

Bengaluru has 28 Assembly constituencies of which the BJP holds 15, Congress 12 and JD(S) one. “People have decided...Congress will win more than 20 seats. That’s the fear that resulted in the BJP not holding BBMP elections,” Siddaramaiah charged.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said the BJP government is answerable for the city’s potholes and garbage problems. “Kickbacks have increased from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. Nobody’s bills are getting cleared. The BJP hasn’t kept its promise to Bengaluru,” he said.

Shivakumar added that street vendors are facing harassment. “In every police station, Rs 1 crore is being collected every month from street vendors, who have to pay a bribe of Rs 200-500 daily. Nobody is spared from paying bribes,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking in the “Praja Dhwani Yatre” in Chikkaballapur, Siddaramaiah challenged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to come for an open debate on corruption during his rule and that under Bommai.

“For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the contractors’ association wrote to the prime minister alleging corruption. There was rampant corruption even during Covid pandemic. I had alleged that Rs 2,000 crore had been misappropriated in the purchase of ventilators, masks and oxygen. But, no probe was taken up,” Siddaramaiah said.