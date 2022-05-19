Protect ‘Brand Bengaluru’, S M Krishna tells CM Basavaraj Bommai amid rain havoc

Former external affairs minister S M Krishna on Thursday expressed concerns that frequent rain havoc in the state capital would hurt ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and drive investors away.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Krishna said the government should take decisive steps to protect the city’s image.

Krishna, who was Karnataka’s chief minister (1999-2004), is widely credited for Bengaluru’s IT boom.

“Bengaluru, one of the world’s fastest-growing cities, is not only panicked due to rain-related havoc, but there’s also the threat of ‘Brand Bengaluru’ getting impacted, which might send a wrong message to potential investors,” Krishna stated.

Krishna urged Bommai to reconstitute the Bangalore Agenda Task Force (BATF) comprising experts from various sectors to prepare a blueprint for the city’s development with a futuristic vision. The BATF, formed in 1999, was headed by Infosys cofounder Nandan Nilekani. It was disbanded in 2004.

The veteran BJP leader asked Bommai to consider forming a committee of expert officials to reform the existing stormwater drains and provide infrastructure in localities that have been brought under the city’s municipal limits.

“We can also create opportunities for industries to be set up in cities such as Mysuru, Tumakuru, Davangere and Hubballi so that the burden on Bengaluru can be reduced,” Krishna said. “The Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, which was done when I was in office, is now getting upgraded as a 10-lane stretch. This can make Mysuru an alternative to Bengaluru,” he pointed out.

Lastly, Krishna said Bommai should take MLAs, MPs and other elected representatives into confidence, identify zone-wise problems and provide funds so that permanent solutions are provided.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the city following heavy rains, Bommai said he would consider Krishna’s suggestions positively. “We understand his concerns and a lot of good work happened under his tenure. Bengaluru then is not the same as it is now. Population has increased and challenges are more now,” Bommai said, adding that Bengaluru grew in size after nearby towns and villages were subsumed. “They bring their baggage of problems.”

Mohandas Pai seeks PM’s help

IT veteran TV Mohandas Pai on Wednesday tweeted seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help in Bengaluru’s state-of-affairs. Pai tweeted a photo showing “sewage system being broken for letting in rain water”. He further said: “This, our beautiful Bengaluru, run by corrupt BBMP...need reforms.”