Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Venkatesh Prasad set to take over as KSCA president

During the screening of the nominations, Prasad’s candidacy was approved by electoral officer Dr B Basavaraju IAS (Retd).
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 17:08 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakaVenkatesh PrasadKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us