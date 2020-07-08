100 more ambulances in B'luru for Covid-19 patients

Bengaluru to get 100 additional ambulances to ferry Covid-19 patients

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS,
  • Jul 08 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 11:41 ist
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa holds meeting with officials. DH Photo

Karnataka state government has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to add 100 additional ambulances to its existing fleet of 400 ambulances.

Holding a high-level meeting with Bengaluru in-charge officials and ministers at his residence, CM Yediyurappa directed officials to add additional ambulances to ferry Covid-19 positive patients to designated care centres or hospitals on a real-time basis. 

Speaking to reporters, Dr K Sudhakar, medical education minister said that CM will personally visit the BIEC Covid Care Centre facility on Thursday. “In Bengaluru even the asymptomatic patients are insisting that they be ferried in ambulances to care centres when any other vehicles can shift them to those locations. Ambulances are needed only for those with severe symptoms and pregnant women and other serious patients,” he said. 

The minister also said that later in the day, they would decide on deployment of man power including doctors and paramedical staff at Covid Care centres (CCC)  to cater to surging cases at CCCs. 

