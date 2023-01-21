Bengaluru to host first G20 environment meet in February

Bengaluru will host the first G20 environment meeting under India's presidency from February 9 to 11, the Union environment ministry said on Saturday. Bengaluru was also the venue for the first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies and the framework working group meetings in mid-December.

The G20 delegates will visit the Kalkere Arboretum and Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. At Kalkere, the state forest department will showcase the forest restoration models and the successful revival of faunal biodiversity.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park will showcase the state-of-art butterfly park and animal safaris to the delegates. The Karnataka forest department will also highlight the flagship ecotourism model, the Jungle Lodges Resort. Karnataka handicrafts and textiles will be showcased through the pavilions at the venue. The delegates will also witness a nadaswaram performance by the Ayana Dance Company and the flute recital by Sumukha Rao, the Union environment ministry said.

A series of preparatory meetings have been held. Mysuru Zoo, in coordination with the Central Zoo Authority, organised a two-day National Conference for Zoo Directors of India on January 18-19. "The Mysuru zoo, one of the best-managed zoos in India, was chosen as a venue to focus on best practices in zoo management," the government said. The Mysuru Zoo is one of two self-sustaining zoos in India with the unique concept of adopting zoo animals, which started in this zoo, it said.

The conference focused on "Master Planning and Building the National Capacity for species Management & Conservation Breeding", with 59 participants from across the country participating. Union environment secretary Leena Nandan and Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma met on January 21 in Bengaluru.

Nandan requested the state government to provide branding spaces at prominent locations for highlighting the meeting. She lauded Karnataka forest department's e-Parihara, an online application that helps in processing and sanctioning claims in cases of man-animal conflicts and e-Gastu, which captures forest patrolling/field activities undertaken by frontline staff of the forest department.

As part of India's year-long G20 presidency, the Sherpa Track, 13 Working Groups and two initiatives will meet to discuss priorities and provide recommendations. Environment, Climate and Sustainability is one of the working groups under the Sherpa Track. Four Meetings of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) are scheduled, the first of which is taking place in Bengaluru. The group will discuss the 'promotion of the blue economy along with coastal sustainability, restoration of degraded Lands and ecosystems and enhancement of biodiversity' and strengthening of the circular economy.