Carcass of two elephants found in Kodagu

Madikeri: Decomposed carcasses of two male elephants were found at Talacauvery and Tyagathur in Kodagu on Friday.

The carcass of a 40-year-old elephant was found on the grassland attached to the Talacauvery forest. DCF Bhaskar said the elephant's ivory has been collected. It is suspected that the tusker might have died in a fight with other elephants.

Another wild elephant, 18 years old, was found dead inside a coffee plantation at Thyagathur on Friday. The plantation belongs to M M Girish.

Labourers who were on their way to work noticed the elephant's carcass. Immediately it was brought to the notice of Forest Department officials. It is suspected that the tusker may have died a week ago in a fight with other elephants.