Bengaluru: With serpentine queues, liquor sales begin on a high note

Liquor shops finally threw open their doors on Monday in Bengaluru and across Karnataka after 40 days.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Long queues snaking into residential colonies were a common sight on the first day as men and women thronged outlets to stock up. Social distancing, which is a must as per the central guidelines, was adhered to at some places while it was dispensed with at others.

But the sales, though brisk, disappointed the excise department, which mopped up Rs 45 crore — an ‘average sale’ compared to the regular day sales.

According to the department, liquor worth Rs 45 crore, including 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of IMFL, was sold.

“On a normal day, the department witnesses a turnover of about Rs 90 to Rs 92 crore. This is largely due to the opening of shops with all types of licences. But on Monday, we allowed only CL-2 (wine shops and MRP outlets) and CL-11 (MSIL) shops. Hence, the turnover was average,” an official told DH.

During New Year’s Eve, the department witnesses sale of liquor worth Rs 70 to Rs 75 crore.

Though officials were expecting brisk sales of beer, considering that it is summer season, tipplers chose to stock up on ‘hot’ liquor.

Tipplers made long queues as early as 7 am before wine shops. Several girls had come as early as 8 am and stood in queue at a famous liquor showroom on Kasturba Road in Bengaluru. Unable to withstand the scorching heat, a girl collapsed while standing in the queue. Security personnel immediately rushed to her aid.

A wine shop in Kaggadasapura limits had allowed a separate lane for women who had come out in large numbers to buy liquor. Due to a ‘cap’ on individual purchase of IML, many had taken turns to purchase additional stock fearing closure of shops in the coming days.

Fearing Covid-19 spread, staffers at some liquor shops conducted thermal screening of customers and sprayed sanitizers.