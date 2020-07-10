BIEC Covid-19 Care Centre to be ready in a week: CM

The Covid Care Centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) will be functional in a week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the venue, Yediyurappa said patients will be shifted to the facility once all the available beds are full.

“The BIEC will be able to accommodate 10,100 patients. We plan to treat asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients here. Over 2,200 medical staff will be deployed. For every hundred patient, there will be one doctor, two nurses, one assistant, one housekeeping staff, and two BBMP marshals. There will be a monitoring centre here to oversee the activities,” the chief minister said.

Urging the public not to panic, Yediyurappa assured that the government would ensure good food and also set up facilities for indoor games like carrom, and chess, among others.

“The medical staff will be given adequate protection gear. Measures have also been taken to manage the laundry and waste."

In the wake of complaints about the delay in ambulances and hospitals being unresponsive to patients, he asked his legislators to visit hospitals and set right any lacunae.

“The government will take action against hospitals that overcharge patients beyond the government-prescribed tariff," he said.

He also urged people not to leave Bengaluru and go to villages, as that would mean spreading the virus to these villages.