Bike rally to mark World Organ Donation Day

The organ donation rate in India is just 0.26 per million population. More than half a million Indians are estimated to be in dire need of an organ transplant, said Dr N K Venkataramana, founder and chief neurosurgeon, BRAINS.

Speaking at an event organised by SSNMC Hospital on World Organ Donation Day on Tuesday, he said there was a need to educate people about organ donation.

“Regardless of social customs and religious beliefs, people of all ages should voluntarily come forward to donate organs,” he said.

BR Life SSNMC Hospital organised a bike rally in which 100 bikers took part. The rally started from the hospital premises at Rajarajeshwari Nagar and covered RR Nagar Arch, Kengeri Satellite Bus Stand, Chansandra areas.

Sandalwood actor Prem Kumar launched ‘I LIVE ON’ — a BR Life initiative to make pledging for organ donation process easier. The hospital believes that this online platform would make the process of registration for organ donation easy.

Dr Dilip Javali, urologist and transplant surgeon, BR Life SSNMC Hospital said: “Live donor transplants account for the majority of kidney transplants in India, while cadaver transplants account for a very small number.”

“In addition to the prevalence of end-stage renal disease, there is a significant increase in the burden of kidney transplant cases. So, we must create awareness about the importance of organ donation, along with taking preventive measures.”