Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi alleges 'partnership' between EC and BJP to steal votes

He said the Congress asked the EC to provide machine-readable voters list and CCTV footage but the poll body refused.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 09:17 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us