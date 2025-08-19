<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>on Monday held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, following which Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> and Trump discussed the idea of "raising the level of representatives" at Ukraine talks in a 40-minute call.</p><p>The US president said it was "very good" and that he had begun arrangements for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy after a subsequent call with Putin.</p><p>Here are key takeaways from the meeting:</p>.<p>Trump on Tuesday took to Truth Social and stated that he has 'began' arrangements for bilateral meet between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin after both leaders agreed to meet face-to-face.</p><p>Trump said he dialed Putin following talks with European leaders at White House.</p><p>The Ukrainian leader said he is ready for bilateral meet with Putin which will be followed by trilateral session paving the way for a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the war.</p><p>On Tuesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz credited Trump with persuading Putin to agree to a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.</p><p>This meeting, to which Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call with Trump, would take place at a yet-to-be-determined location, the German chancellor said.</p>.Peace on the horizon? Trump says he has 'began' arrangements for Putin-Zelenskyy meet.<p>Trump had long pushed for a ceasefire in Ukraine. But he largely jettisoned that goal after meeting with Putin last week in Alaska, a shift that was widely seen as a diplomatic defeat for Ukraine. </p><p>Trump now is "fine" trying to move directly to a peace deal. Trump claimed he has "solved many conflicts without first reaching ceasefire".</p>.<p>Trump did not offer "boots on the ground" to guarantee security to Ukraine from Russia, however, he has offered weapons sales and promised to do business in Ukraine. </p><p>When Trump was asked whether if US troops will be included, he did not rule out. </p><p>"We'll let you know that, maybe, later today," he said, adding that Europe was the "first line of defense" but that "we'll be involved."</p>.<p>Zelenskyy's latest meeting with Trump was different than the one in February. He was "scolded" by Vice President J D Vance earlier this year for "lack of gratitude" towards US. </p><p>As <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yp4jggrj2o">reported </a>by <em>BBC</em>, Zelenskyy said "thank you" within a few minutes after the meeting began.</p><p>In this meeting, Zelenskyy showed up in a formal black suit. In Februsry, during the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, a reporter had asked why he was not wearing a suit, complimented him this time. </p><p>"You look fabulous in that suit," the reporter said.</p><p>"I said the same thing," Trump added. </p> <p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>