Bizman booked for abusing cops

A businessman abused and humiliated a head constable attached to the Malleswaram police station when the policeman went to attend to his complaint, which later turned out to be fake.

Head constable Prasanna Kumar said he received a complaint from the station house officer on May 26 evening when he was on patrol duty with constable Kalaiah.

The SHO asked them to visit the Kubera Apartment at Malleswaram 4th Main and check the place as the control room had received a complaint saying a rowdy was creating a ruckus there.

Kumar and Kalaiah went to the area and met the complainant Kuber D V, who admitted to having lied about the rowdy to get the policemen to his place. He then asked the policemen to take away a dog in the neighbouring house as the animal was bothering him. Kuber also asked the policemen to tell his neighbours to remove their car from where it was parked.

Kumar came across a pet dog near the building and told the neighbour not to disturb the others with the dog. He also asked the person not to park in front of Kuber’s building. When Kumar warned Kuber about raising a fake alarm, he started abusing the head constable and demeaned him, saying he was after all a constable.

Kumar reported the matter to the control room and returned to the station, but Kuber followed him to the station and created a ruckus, saying he would make sure that Kumar was taught a lesson.

He took pictures and videos on the phone, continuing to create a nuisance. The head constable later filed a complaint against Kuber seeking legal action, following which Kuber was charged under obstructing police officers while on duty.