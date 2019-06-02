Booking a KSRTC bus? Ask Vaani!

To address a variety of queries from travellers online, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot Ask Vaani.

Vaani will respond to queries from users pertaining to ticket bookings, route changes, changes in boarding, destination and the like. According to the Chief Traffic Manager (Commerce), Vaani is powered by AI and is designed by the award-winning Bengaluru based startup, CoRover.

“Working on the principle of AI and machine learning (ML), Vaani will clarify travellers’ doubts and help scale up the business,” the official said.

The feature can handle multiple tasks such as a voice-enabled reply to queries or text replies besides reducing the waiting time, thereby providing the travellers a stress-free experience.