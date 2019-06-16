Brace for traffic snarls in CBD as Metro work to begin

Commuters in the central business district will have to bear with increased congestion between Vellara Junction and Shivajinagar as work on the Dairy Circle-Nagawara underground Metro line is set to begin.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) officials said a section of Kamaraj Road between MG Road and Cubbon Road will be closed in the coming days to facilitate work.

Bangalore Traffic Police issued a press release, providing details of traffic diversions. Once the work begins, vehicles from Mayo Hall cannot turn right at Cauvery Emporium but should proceed straight and turn at Anil Kumble Circle.

Vehicles from Queen’s Junction will have to turn left at Anil Kumble Circle as Kamaraj Road will be closed.

Vehicles on Cubbon Road should turn right at Manipal Centre. Commuting between Commercial Street and Brigade Road will be a challenge as vehicles have to travel nearly two km around Manekshaw Parade Ground to reach MG Road.

“The Reach 6 station will come up next to the existing MG Road Metro station. Barricades have been erected ahead of preliminary works. The full-fledged work will start soon,” BMRCL CPRO B L Yashwant Chavan said.

The diversion will also affect BMTC and KSRTC buses coming from Old Madras Raod.

The vehicles will be barred from Thiruvalluvar Statue-Dobhi Ghat-Murphy Road route and will be diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road-Ulsoor police station-Richmond Road route.

Ban on parking

To facilitate the movement of vehicles, parking has been banned on sections of Brigade Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Dickenson Road, Kamaraj Road on both sides of the road.