Bring food from home, a private hospital in Bengaluru tells patients: Report

With hospitals choked with increasing intake of patients amid the pandemic, complaints are pouring in over lack of facilities and overworked staff at private hospitals in some parts of Bengaluru.

According to a Bangalore Mirror report, a 57-year-old man, who admitted his father at a private hospital near CV Raman Nagar said that his father broke down during a phone call and wanted to be moved out of the hospital over lack of care by the hospital

“My father was in the ICU for two days. Now, he is back in the normal ward. He told me that the hospital staff told him that he should call the reception from his phone if he needed anything,” the man said.

According to the report, this private hospital told patients that they could call if any help was required. The patient's son said, "It is difficult for us to even contact these hospitals and ask for information"

In another hospital, the son of a patient was asked to bring food for his mother from home and hand it over to the staff. However, the patient was given this food by the staff only after 11 pm.