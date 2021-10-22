BWSSB's retd chief engineer in trouble over 'ill-gotten' assets

S M Basavaraju, a retired chief engineer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), is in serious trouble.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Rs 7.48 crore worth of assets belonging to him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The central agency took the action following a money-laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta’s Bengaluru city division had booked

Basavaraju under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and charged him in 2018.

The attached assets include bank balance, 3.41 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, two residential sites, a commercial complex and six residential flats in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In sum, Basavaraju is accused of amassing assets worth Rs 4.45 crore over and above his known sources of income.

According to the ED, its investigation showed that Basavaraju had purchased movable and immovable properties in his name or as benami, in the name of his mother-in-law and other family members.