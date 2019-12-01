Cancer survivor trains people to make cloth bags

To spread awareness against the use of polythene carry bags, the Centre for Environmental Studies (CES) of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), organised training in a bag making for the staff. As many as forty participants had registered for the training programme.

Harina J Rao was the resource person for the training programme and she shared her knowledge of making different bags using cloth material to the participants.

“A healthier option for a plastic bag is the use of cloth bags, which is the most sustainable and green option for us,” she said.

She also motivated the participants to be committed and determined in order to achieve their dreams.

Dr Bhagya B Sharma of Centre for Environmental Studies underlined the need to stop using plastic bags, which were causing damage to the environment. She urged everyone to switch over to alternative products such as cloth bags.

“The need of the hour is to ensure that only eco-friendly bags are used by people. By adopting alternatives, we can soon emerge as clean, green, pollution-free and plastic-free society,” she said.

Cancer survivor

Harina J Rao is an expert in artificial jewellery, quilling, quilt making, fabric jewellery, craft items etc. A cancer survivor, after her chemotherapy and surgery, Harina has taken up handicrafts making and teaching, which were earlier her hobbies.

She has conducted more than 1,000 training sessions. She has trained many women under government schemes (skill development). She conducts summer camps for children as well. Her husband Dr Jayaprakash is serving as Medical Superintendent and Professor of Forensic Science at A J Institute of Medical Sciences.