An Exodus of Devils: 10 players likely to leave Manchester United at the end of the season

New owners, an overhauled backroom staff and what has turned out to be United's worst season since the Premier League began likely means that the Red Devils will witness an exodus of players.
The reasons will likely be very different for different players, ranging from the club wanting to release them to them wanting to fight for titles that they believe United cannot.
Here's a look at players who are going to or are likely to leave Old Trafford come the end of the season.
French World Cup-winning centre-back Raphael Varane.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
In a video posted on X on Tuesday, the French centre-back, who has won numerous trophies for club and country, announced that he will not be extending his stay at Manchester United, and leave the club at the end of his contract, which ends this summer.
Thank you for everything, @ManUtd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4nwJxk4ddf— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) May 14, 2024
Varane joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in summer 2021, for a estimated £41million including add-ons. While he has performed well in the games he has played for the club, he has been injured for long periods in most seasons.
Thus the club is likely looking to off-load the huge wages of aging defender and free up space for a younger prospect that could take his place.
French forward Anthony Martial.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Martial has been close to leaving United for a while now. The Frenchman has been plagued with injury issues for many a seasons, and has not really produced for the club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. His exit was confirmed in the second half of this season after United did not offer him an extension, according to media reports.
🔴🇫🇷 Anthony Martial will leave Man United at the end of the season, no doubts.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2024
He’s gonna pick his fav option as next club in the coming months, now focused on recovery. pic.twitter.com/OXTQZziE8D
The 2015 Golden Boy winner never lived up to the high expectations made for him. Brought for a reported £36million, the French forward's best season came in Norwegian manager Solskjaer's first full season, racking up 23 goals and 11 assists in the 2019/2020 season. He leaves after 9 years at the club.
MasonGreenwood.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Once a shining young prospect, likened to the likes of Robin Van Persie, the English forward is now an unwanted controversy that United want to get rid of quickly. Accused of domestic violence amongst other allegations in 2022, which was then withdrawn, there was outrage amongst fans when United hinted at bringing back the youngster to the club.
Wanting to save face, the club loaned him out to Getafe in order to increase his price tag, and now are looking to offload him in the summer.
🚨🔴 Manchester United position, still the same and clear: planning to cash in on Mason Greenwood this summer as priority.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2024
Final decision to be made at the end of the season but #MUFC are open to permanent move for Greenwood.
Funds would be key for FFP also to be re-invested. pic.twitter.com/uCplIznfBt
Getafe themselves are looking to keep the United academy grad, while other clubs are in the foray too, for a reported fee of around £40 million. His sale will help United immensely as he is an academy graduate and counts for pure profit.
Jadon Sancho.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
The highly coveted English youngster has made his way to the Champions League final with Dortmund, on-loan from Man United. Having fallen out with the manager over game time and professionalism, the forward has replicated his form from his pre-United days back at the club where it all started for him.
Should Erik Ten Hag remain United manager, Sancho is certain to leave the club due to the relationship with the manager. He might yet leave even if a new manager comes in, with the backroom staff not having a good impression of his character as a Man United player.
Dortmund are said to be interested in resigning the player, but doubts remain over them being able to pay the fee United might ask for him.
Sofyan Amrabat
Credit: X/@ManUtd
The Moroccan came in on loan with a high reputation after having had a fantastic World Cup and also having worked with ten Hag previously. He was also the profile of midfielder United were missing.
However, things have been tough for midfielder, with a few decent performances in midfield, along with having to play out of position at left-back, and then being plagued by injuries.
Reports suggest that United will not trigger his buy option, and so the 2022 World cup semi-finalist looks likely to return to Fiorentina.
Jonny Evans.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An academy graduate and Premier Leaguewinner with United, Evans likely came back to the club expecting to be an emergency back-up option and perhaps get his coaching badges done.
Well the emergency arrived and the back-up option was used often. The 36-year-old Northern Irishman often slotted in to replace injured centrebacks, eventually ending up injured himself.
With United looking to overhaul the team, and certainly the backline, the 2-time Premier League winner looks likely to leave the squad at the end of the season. He might, however, join back as a youth coach for the club.
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Casemiro looks like he wants to leave Old Trafford, and the club also is looking to move him on. Brought in for an initial £60 million and humongous wages, the Brazilian destroyer did very well for 2/3rds of his first season at the Red side of Manchester, but seems to have lost his legs since.
Numerous mistakes throughout this season, as well as poor performances have led to most of the fan base, and perhaps even the club themselves to want to sell the 5-time Champions League winner.
He, too, seems to want a move away, after expecting to immediately challenge for titles and Champions League crowns, but not getting even close to doing so.
Reports suggest he is on his way to the Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad.
🚨🇸🇦 Saudi Pro League clubs have Casemiro’s name on their shortlist since October.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2024
Proposals to player’s camp and to Man United are expected to follow after final budget for SPL clubs is clarified.
There are good chances for Casemiro to leave Man United this summer. pic.twitter.com/ZkasZoeIWV
Christian Eriksen
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Age seems to have caught up with the Danish maestro on the field, and Ten Hag now prefers the young and sensational Kobbie Mainoo over him.
But Eriksen has stated that he isn't happy with the situation and wants more minutes, which is unlikely as he doesn't seems to be able the maintain the same amount of intensity over 90 minutes.
Given his complaints came during the previous international break and his minutes haven't really improved since, it is likely the Dane will move out looking for more game time.
Donny van de Beek.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Donny Van De Beek has had a torrid time at Man United. Rumours suggest that Solskjaer didn't even want him when he first singed for the club, which explains his lack of minutes back then. But the Dutchman failed to gain any further time under Ten Hag either, under whom he had burst onto the Ajax scene.
He went out on loan to Everton last season and to Frankfurt this January, but was pushed down the pecking order in both those clubs too. United will look to off load him at least to take him off the wage bill, and the Dutchman will want to somehow revive his dying career.
MUFC captain Bruno Fernandes.
Credit: Reuters Photo
In what seems to be huge heartbreak for Man United fans, Bruno Fernandes might be on his way out of the club.
The club captain joined the Red Devils four and a half seasons ago and has only a Carabao Cup and medals for runners up in the PL and Europa League to show for it. A player of his calibre would want to challenge for titles season after season, and yet United seem further away from doing so every year.
In the recent weeks, when asked about his future, Bruno neither confirmed nor denied rumours of him leaving the club, stating that he will think about all that after the Euros, which is now going to be his primary focus post the FA cup final.
Bayern are said to be interested in him, and reports have stated that every United player is up for sale if a sufficient bid arrives. So we might see the 'Portuguese Magnifico' leave Old Trafford in the summer.
Man United are need of funds through sales if they want to go through with a complete squad overhaul and even attempt to reach Man City. So it is very likely that at least some if not most of these players will not wear the famous red shirt again.