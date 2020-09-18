CCB serves notices to former BBMP corporator, anchor and actor in Sandalwood drug probe

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have served notice to three persons including former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator, RV Yuvaraj, who is also the son of former MLA RV Devaraj, anchor Akul Balaji and actor Santosh Kumar.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the notice was served to these three people as during police investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act case, certain information triggered the necessity to investigate them

A notice issued was to them to appear before the CCB at 10 am on Saturday. A senior officer said that the technical evidence on the mobile phonesand statements of those accused or arrested in the Sandalwood-linked drug case, registered at Cottonpet police station, showed the involvement of these three persons as well..

"So, they are suspects as of now. Once the interrogation is done tomorrow, further action will be taken," the officer added.

Akul Balaji told the media that he had received CCB's notice on WhatsApp. He is in Hyderabad and informed the police that he will appear before them on Saturday.

Actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanna Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and nine others have already been arrested in the case.