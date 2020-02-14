Change of Guard at IAF Training Command in Bengaluru

Air Marshal SK Ghotia, Vishisht Seva Medal on Wednesday took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command in Bengaluru. Air Marshal SK Ghotia, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was commissioned in the fighter stream of Indian Air Force (IAF) in December 1981. He is a qualified flying instructor with more than 1,000 hours of instructional experience.

Previously, the Air Marshal has held various appointments including Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Operations Officer and Station Commander of a Forward Air Base in South Western Air Command. He has also served in various key positions of IAF in various parts of the country including the Air headquarters.

Air Marshal SK Ghotia has undergone the Air Staff Course at Wellington and also served as Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College. He has undergone the Higher Air Command Course at College of Air Warfare where he stood First. Prior to the present role, he was Senior Air Staff Officer of Training Command. He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2007, Commendation by Chief of Air Staff in 1998 and by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command in 1994. Air Marshal SK Ghotia is married to Mrs Nirmala Ghotia who assumed charge as President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional).