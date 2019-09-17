China keen to share ideas with Karnataka, push tourism

After a gap of almost 10 years, China has again proposed an exchange of cooperation with the Karnataka government in various fields.

In an effort to interchange ideas and expertise, and also to promote tourism between the state and various provinces of China, the Karnataka chapter of India-China Friendship Association on Monday organised a meeting in Bengaluru.

Tang Guocai, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai, interacted with the officials of the Bengaluru administration. "Bengaluru and Mumbai are the right sister-cities to have the exchange programme as they are brimming with innovators," he said.

Calling for exchange of ideas, Guocai said, "Through study tours, senior executives from the government will have an opportunity to meet officials from China and study Chinese public administration besides gaining expertise from local staff. This is with an aim to improve people-to-people connection between the two countries and pave way for a positive economic impact through various ways, including tourism."

Guocai stressed the need for mutual support while presenting data about the number of people who have travelled between India and China. "Only one million have travelled to and from India/China, out of which 75% went from India to China; only 25% from China to India. This figure is less. Also, a lot of Indians come to China for studies but many are choosing Europe or the US or Dubai for tourism."

In 2008-09, when the BJP assumed power for the first time in Karnataka led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, several delegations were taken to various provinces of China. From farmers to manufacturers, several teams were flown to the country. Karnataka, however, recently shifted its focus by reaching out to Israel and other European countries for exchange of ideas.