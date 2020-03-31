Coronavirus: Builders warned against evicting migrant workers

The state government has warned builders and real estate contractors of legal action if they force migrant workers to leave the city.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Monday that contractors and builders should not force any labourers to leave the city. The workers should be provided with housing, food and medical facilities at the worksites, he added.

"If we receive any complaint that contractors are harassing migrant workers, we will withdraw the plan sanction of the building concerned and also take legal action," Ashoka said.

The minister further said that the government had made arrangements to provide food and medical facilities to the workers and asked them to call the police or the hunger helpline to get food delivered on their doorstep.