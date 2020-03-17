Cost will double if Bengaluru suburban train network not rolled out: Congress MP

A Rs 18,600-crore suburban train network for Bengaluru has found mention in the past three Union budgets, but the project has not moved forward, prompting Congress MP G C Chandrashekhar on Monday to warn the government that the cost would double if it is not rolled out immediately.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chandrashekhar said the project has been announced for the third time in the 2020-21 budget, but no allocation has been made so far. In the 2018-19 and 2019-20 budgets, too, he said the project was announced, but a meagre Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore were allocated, respectively.

Last month, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said Rs 1,400 crore is required to kickstart the project and a Detailed Project Report was prepared with an estimate of Rs 12,000 crore in 2013, which has now risen to Rs 18,600 crore.

“Even now, if we don’t start the work seriously, it will double the cost by the time we implement it,” Chandashekhar said, adding Bengaluru has become the world’s worst traffic congested city due to the increase in the number of vehicles and population. “It is essential for Bengaluru to implement a suburban train project. Making an announcement will not solve the problem. The government must release the funds soon.”