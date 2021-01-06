Curing worker electrocuted at building site

A security guard was electrocuted at an under-construction building at Doddathoguru village near Electronic City, South Bengaluru.

Sajjan Kumar, a resident of Doddathoguru, not only guarded the building site but carried out the curing work.

On Sunday, he started the curing around 6.30 am. While pouring water on the walls of the fourth wall, he came in contact with an electric switchboard and collapsed. Doctors at a private hospital declared him brought dead.

Kumar’s wife Nita Kumar has filed a complaint about the incident with Electronic City police. Accordingly, police have booked the building owners Dattatreya and Srikanth and electrical contractor Narayana Reddy for causing death by negligence.