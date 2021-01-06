Curing worker electrocuted at building site

Curing worker electrocuted at building site

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2021, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 02:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo.

A security guard was electrocuted at an under-construction building at Doddathoguru village near Electronic City, South Bengaluru.

Sajjan Kumar, a resident of Doddathoguru, not only guarded the building site but carried out the curing work. 

On Sunday, he started the curing around 6.30 am. While pouring water on the walls of the fourth wall, he came in contact with an electric switchboard and collapsed. Doctors at a private hospital declared him brought dead. 

Kumar’s wife Nita Kumar has filed a complaint about the incident with Electronic City police. Accordingly, police have booked the building owners Dattatreya and Srikanth and electrical contractor Narayana Reddy for causing death by negligence. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

electrocution
Bengaluru
Electronic city

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

'Ayurveda treatment cured 800 Covid patients in trials'

'Ayurveda treatment cured 800 Covid patients in trials'

Coronavirus can stay in air for some time, study finds

Coronavirus can stay in air for some time, study finds

 