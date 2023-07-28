Doctors keep an eye out for conjunctivitis cases

Doctors keep an eye out for conjunctivitis cases in Bengaluru

Doctors suggest good hand hygiene practise and avoiding sending symptomatic children to school to prevent disease spread. 

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 15:29 ist
A conjunctivitis patient being treated at Sankara Eye Hospital. Credit: DH Photo/ P Samson Victor

Conjunctivitis cases have sharply risen in Bengaluru over the past three to four weeks, with doctors reporting a higher number and severity of cases. 

While the rise in cases was expected this season, the numbers are much higher than usual. These are viral infections largely caused by adenovirus, and the variations this time could be due to some mutation in the virus, doctors said. 

Dr Anand Balasubramaniam, opthalmologist at Sankara Eye Hospital, said that patient numbers have increased by about 50 per cent over the past three weeks, but 90 per cent of patients recover in a week. 

Though the disease resolves naturally for most, consulting a doctor early is important, Dr Rohith Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said. The hospital gets about 100 conjunctivitis patients a day across its four centres, of whom 35-40 per cent are children. 

"Since ours is a tertiary hospital that gets referred cases, over a quarter of the patients have aggressive conjunctivitis, which may also require aggressive treatments like steroids. In three to six per cent of cases, we see dotted scars on the cornea, ulcers, etc, and the patient may take six months to one year to recover," Dr Shetty said. 

Patients with certain conditions like allergies, asthma and dry eyes and those who use contact lenses are more vulnerable to developing aggressive conjunctivitis, he added. 

Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, said that about 20 per cent of the patients coming to the hospital now have conjunctivitis. "Patients feel a dull pain and heaviness in the eyes. We see more redness and discomfort among younger patients." 

Doctors suggest good hand hygiene practise and avoiding sending symptomatic children to school to prevent disease spread. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
health

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Emmys likely to be pushed to Jan amid Hollywood strikes

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Lakshya enters semis of Japan Open; Satwik-Chirag out

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Western Ghats: Land-use changes hit endemic animals

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Grief in village where Sinead O'Connor sought sanctuary

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Remakes are passé. Bollywood must turn to originals

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

Where wildfires are raging in Europe and North Africa

 