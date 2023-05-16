Documentary on Gauri Lankesh wins big globally

Documentary on Gauri Lankesh wins big globally

It was directed by award-winning director and Gauri’s sister, Kavitha Lankesh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 16 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 08:44 ist
File photo of Gauri Lankesh

A documentary, titled ‘Gauri’, based on journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh won the ‘Best Long Documentary Award’ at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal 2023.

The citation of the award reads “A brave and uncompromising pulse-taking of the current crisis in Indian politics, focusing on the 2017 political assassination of trailblazing Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh”.

It was directed by award-winning director and Gauri’s sister, Kavitha Lankesh.

Another documentary ‘All That Breathes’, which was an Oscar nominee, was the runner-up.

