DRDO to provide devices to regulate oxygen supply for Covid patients

The state government has decided to procure 1,000 ‘Oxycare Systems’ from the city-based Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The devices will help use oxygen better and stop pilferage.

The Oxycare System has been developed by the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) and helps in regulating oxygen given to the patient.

“This will enable us to estimate the amount of oxygen required by the patient. These machines can be used at homes, Covid Care Centres and hospitals. Intelligent configuration of the system provides automatic regulation of oxygen supply through a regulator and electronic system, based on the sensed values of oxygen saturation in the patient’s body,” a health department official explained.

The automatic machine costs Rs 10,000 per unit. The government will procure 900 automatic machines and 100 manual ones.

On Friday, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the DRDO facility in the city and interacted with scientists about the functioning of the equipment. He also sought their advice on other technology that could help address the pandemic situation.