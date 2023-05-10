Election code breached as parties provide free bus service to voters

In clear violation of the model code of conduct, a few political parties have gone all out to ensure that citizens cast their votes across the state by offering free transport facilities by arranging buses.

Several voters in the city, especially first-timers, are availing this free service to and from their constituencies.

Krithi, a first-time voter in the city who will be casting her vote in the Mangaluru North constituency, expressed her excitement about this arrangement.

“Initially, my friends and I were not planning to go because we weren’t getting any buses or trains home. But with this arrangement, we can travel home to Mangaluru to cast our votes,” she said.

Her friend Chaithra reached out to the local panchayat in Moodbidri to inquire about the availability of such bus services and received a call from a political party office asking for their constituency’s details.

“They told us to go to different pickup points based on our destination and informed us that we would get picked up from one point after voting,” she said.

Party offices have been circulating their posters online, asking voters to call the numbers to arrange for pick ups and drops in the city.

Kiran, a private firm employee in Kadubeesanahalli and a registered first-time voter in the Moodbidri, said that he received a poster on WhatsApp. It contained four contact numbers that voters could use to get buses.

They were added to a WhatsApp group and given details about timings, as well as pick up and drop points.

“I was told that I’d get picked up from Marathahalli at 9 pm on Tuesday. The same bus will pick me up at Haleangadi on Wednesday night and drop me back to the city,” he said.

Clear violation: EC

An officer with the Election Commission told DH that this kind of travel arrangement is a clear violation of the guidelines.

“This is a violation under IPC 171C, which is undue influence in the election in favour or furtherance of the prospects of a candidate, and is an electoral offense. People who become aware of such instances must inform the Election Commission immediately,” he said.