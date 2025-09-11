<p>A fiery showdown between Captain Basee and Pranit became the talking point in the house in the latest episode of <em>Bigg Boss</em> 19. The argument started with Captain Baseer expressing his displeasure with Pranit and Zeishan for doing the work assigned for them. Baseer was a little upset with Pranit over the routine cleaning duties and was seen yelling at him. The conversation quickly turned ugly with Pranit and Baseer indulging in a fiery verbal battle.</p><p>In the fight, Baseer was seen issuing a serious warning to Pranit, “Agar yeh tareeka raha na Pranit toh bahot problem mein fasega tu”, further intensifying the argument. Pranit didn't hesitate and was seen hitting him back. Pranit insisted that he had completed his share of work and accused Baseer of raising issues just for the sake of pointing fingers.</p>.<p>Further intensifying the argument, Pranit was seen retaliating. He said, “Ek kaam karke sau baar ginata hai tu,” to which Baseer quickly shot back by calling him a “kaamchor” and stressing how his negligence had been clear all week.</p><p>While Pranit justified his attitude as a reaction to Baseer’s tone, Baseer clarified that his frustration was due to loads of work being left undone, not personal grudges. “Don’t take my kindness for my weakness. I don’t have any issues with Pranit, I have issues with work not being done. If I wanted points, I could’ve done that throughout the week. Even as captain, I’m still doing duties,” Baseer asserted.</p><p>The altercation has added yet another layer of tension to the house, proving once again that in Bigg Boss 19, even chores can turn into chaos.</p>