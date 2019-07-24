Events to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Headquarters Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru has planned series of events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas — India's victory in Kargil conflict — at various air force stations across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal SK Ghotia will lay the wreath at the War Memorial in Bengaluru on July 26. A victory run will be taken out on July 27 from Cubbon Park.

A series of events will be held till July 28, including motivational talks for school, college students, visits to various air force stations to inspire them by showcasing the capability and professional competence of the IAF.

During the events, the IAF band, guest lectures by Kargil war veterans and wreath-laying ceremonies will also be held.