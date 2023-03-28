Bengaluru constable complains to President of India against inspector, suspended

Complaining to the President of India against his immediate boss has cost a head constable dearly.

Shiva Kumar, posted at the Subramanyanagar police station and working as a station writer, has been suspended for indiscipline and bringing disrespect to the police.

Kumar typed a nine-page anonymous complaint alleging harassment to the staff at the police station on February 24, 2023, and sent it to President Droupadi Murmu by post. He also circulated the complaint online.

D Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), entrusted the assistant commissioner of police (Malleswaram sub-division) to conduct an enquiry.

A detailed investigation showed that Kumar had posted the letter from a post box in Kamakshipalyam when police officials were deployed for the prime minister’s security. The allegations made by him against police inspector Sharana Gowda were found to be false.

“I placed the constable under suspension recently based on the detailed report filed by the ACP. The allegations were found to be false. The constable, Kumar, was undisciplined and brought disrespect to the police department,” Devaraj told DH.

Kumar was caught on CCTV cameras near the post box in Kamakshipalyam by a police sub-inspector who was assigned to find out the details of the post.

Kumar’s complaint alleged that Gowda was harassing the staff to collect hafta from various people and give it to him as he had invested money to get a posting in the station. Kumar also alleged that Gowda was misbehaving with women staff when they approached him for leave. He alleged Gowda harassed the men staff for granting the leave.

Kumar also mentioned that the inspector had fixed monthly mamool from commercial establishments in the jurisdiction. Constable Kumar also sent the complaint to the prime minister, home minister, CBI, Income Tax Department, Election Commission of India, chief minister, chief secretary, DG&IGP and other senior officers.