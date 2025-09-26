Reach airport early during festive season: Bangalore International Airport Limited issues advisory

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has issued a passenger advisory, urging flyers to plan their travel to the Kempegowda International Airport to allow sufficient time for security checks, as the airport is expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the festive season throughout September and October. </p>.PIL against twin tunnel road: Karnataka High Court notice to state, Greater Bengaluru Authority.<p>"Owing to the high security measures in September and October, there may be delay in passenger processing at BLR Airport... Please get in touch with your respective airline for further information," read the advisory. </p>