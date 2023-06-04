Bengaluru: Jayanagar police inspector passes away

Jayanagar police inspector U R Manjunath, who suffered from poor health, passed away on Sunday. He was 41.
He is survived by his wife and son. His mortal remains have been taken to his native village, Uddur in the Hassan district, for last rites, one of his colleagues said.
Manjunath had been ill for some time. He had taken 15 days' leave to receive treatment at a hospital in the city.
Manjunath entered the police force as a sub-inspector in 2007 and was promoted to police inspector a few years ago. He was posted to the Jayanagar police station in 2021. The same year, he was one of the 135 police officers in Karnataka who won the chief minister's medal.
