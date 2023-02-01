Welcome to Kenya: Plans unveiled for Indian tourists

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched programmes and packages to tap into the Indian tourism market.

Irene Katumo, KTB’s marketing manager, stated at a press conference that the board intends to restore the tourism market to 50 per cent of its pre-Covid levels.

“We have always been known as the home of champions. We're saying that we are not just the home of champions. We are the home of every product," she said.

Besides the ongoing three-city roadshow, KTB representatives highlighted opportunities for partnership with Indian destination management companies, hoteliers, tour operators, and representatives from Kenya Airways.

In a presentation highlighting Kenya's tourist destinations, they aimed to draw in India's outbound tourism market and stressed Kenya's appeal as a "365-day destination".

KTB’s data revealed that Indian arrivals in Kenya grew to 93.2 per cent last year, from 42,159 in 2021 to 81,458 in 2022.

Representatives of the Kenyan embassy in Bengaluru and Kenya Airways revealed various easing of process for Indian tourists such as the ability to avail tourist visa in three days and choosing one of the 14 flights flying weekly out of Mumbai to Nairobi.

The roadshow that began in Ahmedabad on January 30 is scheduled to wrap up in New Delhi on February 6 after the ‘Outbound Travel Mart’ in Mumbai from February 2 to 4.