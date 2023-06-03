Rotary Club of Bangalore organises cyclothon

World Bicycle Day: Rotary Club of Bangalore organises cyclothon

June 3 is designated as World Bicycle Day by the UN to recognise the role of cycling in improving health and addressing environmental concerns

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 00:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iSTock Photo

Over 75 people across various age groups participated in a cyclothon organised by the Rotary Club of Bangalore on Saturday. 

Professional and amateur cyclists completed a 35-km ride, starting from YMCA and covering south and central Bengaluru. 

Also Read | Bengaluru: Online competition to raise awareness for wildlife conservation
 

Two cyclists, Dhanush Manjunath and Hemanth Y B, Guinness World Record holders for the longest journey by bicycle (24,000 km) in a single country, were felicitated at the event. 

"The event not only provided an opportunity for individuals to enjoy the thrill of cycling but also fostered a sense of community and promoted sustainable practices," said Sanjay Udani, president of the Rotary Club of Bangalore.

 

 

Bicycle
cyclothon
Bengaluru

